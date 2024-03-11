Environment Webinar: Animal Rights from a Faith Perspective The organisation 'Catholic Action for Animals' is presenting a webinar titled: "An Introduction to Animal Rights from a Faith Perspective: New Insights into Animal Agriculture”.  icon-home » Events » Webinar: Animal Rights from a Faith...

New Insights into Animal Agriculture

Date: 21 March 2024

Time: 6-8pm GMT

Online: Via Zoom

Bishop John Arnold, our Lead Bishop for Environmental Issues, will open a webinar presented by Catholic Action for Animals on Thursday, 21 March 2024 that will give an introduction to animal rights from a faith perspective and highlight new insights into animal agriculture.

“This webinar for Catholics on animal agriculture will provide sound reasoning on what needs to be done with urgency if we are to care responsibly for our common home and our brothers and sisters in our global family,” Bishop Arnold told The Universe.

“We are a generation that is facing great challenges but also many opportunities. In environmental concerns, we have so much evidence of climate change events that are affecting all continents and the oceans, destroying biodiversity, disrupting agriculture, and warming our world to a point where irreparable damage will soon be done. But, at the same time, we have the knowledge and means to repair the damage and secure our common home for future generations.”

The webinar is a collaboration between the Animal Interfaith Alliance, the Diocese of Salford, the Laudato Si’ Action Platform, Climate Healers, Born Vegan and In Defence of Animals.

Speakers

Bishop John Arnold

Bishop John is the Bishop of Salford and the Lead Bishop for Environmental Issues fr the Bishops’ Conference. Inspired by Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si’, which calls on “every person living on this planet” to care for our shared earth, Bishop John seeks to inspire Catholics in England and Wales to make urgent, practical responses to deal with the global climate crisis.

Barbara Gardner

Barbara is the founder and Chief Executive of the Animal Interfaith Alliance. She was awarded the RSPCA’s Queen Victoria Silver Medal for her long, dedicated service advocating for animal welfare. She has been the editor of Catholic Concern for Animals’ magazine The Ark and the Animal Interfaith Alliance’s magazine Animal Spirit. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Sailesh Rao

Dr Sailesh Rao is the Founder and Executive Director of Climate Healers, a non-profit organisation dedicated to working towards healing the Earth’s climate. He is an environmentalist by occupation and systems engineer by profession. He invented the protocol for transforming early analog internet connections to more robust digital connections, while accelerating their speed ten-fold.

Sarina Farb

Sarina is a vegan educator, TEDx speaker, and lecturer on ethical and sustainable living. As a former science teacher and life-long vegan, Sarina’s projects include creating content for her Born Vegan platform, hosting the Science is Gray Podcast, co-founding and leading the annual International Vegan Earth Day March, and touring the country in her vegan van giving lectures and workshops on ethical and sustainable living.

Not attending in person due to work commitments, Dr Jane Goodall has produced a video for the Interfaith Vegan Coalition, which Lisa Levinson will be showing at this webinar. Jane is a world-famous ethologist and conservationist and campaigns for the environment.

Lisa Levinson

Lisa is the Campaigns Director for In Defense of Animals, an international animal protection non-profit organisation with 250,000 supporters worldwide. Lisa founded Vegan Spirituality, a support group which explores veganism as a spiritual practice, and co-founded the Interfaith Vegan Coalition to provide resources for faith-based vegan advocacy.

Daniel Mascarenhas SJ

Daniel is a Jesuit scholastic working on his Masters of Divinity degree at Boston College. As part of his formation towards the priesthood, he has worked with people with intellectual disabilities at L’Arche, taught Maths and Theology to high school students, and studied philosophy at Saint Louis University.

Maureen Villanueva

Maureen is part of the Laudato Si´ Movement Team as the Engagement Manager for Special Projects and provides support on the use of the Laudato Si Action Platform for individuals and institutions.

Virginia Bell

Virginia is the founder of Catholic Action for Animals and has campaigned for decades to bring the natural environment and the treatment of animals into the conscious life of the Catholic Church, both at a local parish level and with the Church at large. She is part of the Laudato Si’ Animators’ Network in the UK.

Register

To register for the webinar, please email: barbgard.aia@gmail.com putting ‘WEBINAR 21-3-24 REGISTRATION’ in the Subject line.