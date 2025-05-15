AI, Faith and Ethics at a Crossroads: Discerning the Way Forward

A thought-provoking panel discussion exploring the moral and spiritual challenges of the AI era.
When: 15:00-17:00 – Sunday 18 May
Where: Farm Street Church, 114 Mount Street, London, W1K 3AH
Cost: Free – Registration required farmstreetoffice@rcdow.org.uk
A Panel Discussion Exploring the Moral and Spiritual Challenges of the AI Era followed by an opportunity for Q&A. All welcome to come to this unique event to hear from experts discussing Faith and Ethics in a time of technological transformation.
The event is free to attend but please register your place by emailing farmstreetoffice@rcdow.org.uk
Livestreaming available by visiting https://www.farmstreet.org.uk/livestream