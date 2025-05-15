Artificial Intelligence

AI, Faith and Ethics at a Crossroads: Discerning the Way Forward

Thursday, May 15th, 2025 @ 4:33 pm

A thought-provoking panel discussion exploring the moral and spiritual challenges of the AI era.

icon-home » Events » AI, Faith and Ethics at a Crossroad...

When: 15:00-17:00 – Sunday 18 May
Where: Farm Street Church, 114 Mount Street, London, W1K 3AH
Cost: Free – Registration required farmstreetoffice@rcdow.org.uk

A Panel Discussion Exploring the Moral and Spiritual Challenges of the AI Era followed by an opportunity for Q&A.  All welcome to come to this unique event to hear from experts discussing Faith and Ethics in a time of technological transformation.

Panel

  • Michael Baggot, Invited, Professor of Theology at Pontifical University of St Thomas Aquinas, Rome,
  • Matthew Harvey Sanders, CEO of Longbeard, Creator of Magisterium AI
  • Jen Copestake, Correspondent CGTN Europe
  • Fr Dominic Robinson SJ, Parish Priest Farm Street Church

The event is free to attend but please register your place by emailing farmstreetoffice@rcdow.org.uk

Livestreaming available by visiting https://www.farmstreet.org.uk/livestream

Year of Jubilee 2025 

2025 will be a year of Jubilee with the theme “Pilgrims of Hope”.

Ukraine Response

Join together in solidarity to pray for peace in Ukraine.

Opposing the two-child cap policy

Oppose the two-child policy on Universal Credit payments for vulnerable, larger families.

Photos from Rome

Photos from Rome

The God Who Speaks

In 2020 we will be celebrating, living and sharing God‘s Word.

Day for Life

Celebrating the value of human life at every stage and in every condition.