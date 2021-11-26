Keeping Christ in Christmas Forget the myth of 'Winterval' and seasonal festivals that erase Christ from Christmas. It's time to get back to the real reason for the season.  icon-home » Events » Advent » Keeping Christ in Christmas

Well, let’s forget the myth of Winterval and seasonal festivals that erase Christ from Christmas. It’s time to get back to the real reason for the season – something a little more eternal, awe-inspiring and uplifting than the office parties and men with white beards and red suits.

What can be more incredible and miraculous that Christ’s coming at Christmas – the Word made flesh – fully human and fully divine?

Thankfully, our National Office for Vocation (NOV) is offering a video Advent Calendar this year focussed on keeping Christ at the heart of our Christmas journey.

Starting on the First Sunday of Advent, 28 November, you can watch a video every day in which each contributor gives a message on the importance of ‘Keeping Christ in Christmas’.

There are a total of 29 messages and you can watch one-a-day until the Feast of the Holy Family.

Visit NOV’s calendar page or follow the social media channels where the messages will be widely shared.

