Administrator (Part-time) – The Plater Trust

Location: Home working with occasional team days in London (Victoria)

Contract: Self-employed

Salary: Self-employed freelancer paid per hour at London Living wage of £13.85 p/h, non-negotiable

7-14 hours a week with flexible working options for six months (to August 2025)

Closing date: 13:00 hours GMT on Tuesday 4 February 2025

Interviews: 10 February on Zoom

Start date: 17 February 2025 (negotiable)

Probation period: 1 month

The Charles Plater Trust (plater.org.uk) is an independent charitable organisation that makes grants to a wide range of religious and non-religious organisations, people, and groups, supporting leadership, social action, and applied research projects across England and Wales. We support our partners to deliver social justice through education in its broadest sense. In the last three years, our engagement within the sector has grown exponentially and we now need to recruit a part-time temporary administrator to help with our mission.

We are a small but respected Trust with just one part-time employee, but we work with a highly committed partnership of exceptional charities to deliver positive change in the lives of thousands of vulnerable people each year.

The CPT’s Administrator will be responsible for a range of organisational and administrative duties that support all the Trust’s varied programmes of work and its operations. The Trust Manager will provide direct line management. Due to the varied nature of this role, the postholder will work with trustees, applicants and partner charities directly. For example:

Liaising with the Trust Manager to ensure that grants programmes and projects achieve their goals;

Collaborating with the Trust Manager to finalise documentation relating to awards and grant payments and to keep accurate records;

Prepare publicity for the grants competition and to arrange Trust events;

Preparing papers for meetings with the chairs of committees;

Providing timely and accurate information to the trustees and Trust Manager to support strategic decisions.

Application Process

To apply for this role, you will need to send an email to plater@cbcew.org.uk before 1pm on Tuesday 4th February 2025 with your CV and cover letter attached.

If you’d like to have an informal conversation about the position before you apply, please email plater@cbcew.org.uk to arrange a convenient time for a call.

We value and promote Equity, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EEDI).

Your cover letter should answer the questions and include the information requested below:

What attracts you to this role at the CPTt?

How does your previous experience make you the ideal person for this position?

In your opinion, what are the benefits and challenges of working remotely?

What are your main professional development needs or aspirations?

Do you require any of the following reasonable adjustments for interviews? Extra time Option to interview without your camera on An interview at a specific time of day (please suggest) A British sign language interpreter Anything else – please describe



Please include the following information in your covering letter (or CV):

Your email address and / or telephone number that you are happy for us to use to contact you about your application

Your home address

The names and contact details for one work-related referee that we can contact if you are offered the job subject to references

A statement confirming whether you have the right to work in the UK

A note to let us know if the scheduled interview dates are possible for you and whether you would prefer a particular time of day.

We will contact you on Thursday 6th February if you are being invited to a preliminary interview, which will take place on Zoom on Mon 10 February. The interview will last up to 45 minutes.

We regret that we cannot accept late applications or provide feedback to all applicants. Feedback will be supplied on request only to candidates who have been invited to attend an interview.