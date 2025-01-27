Administrator (Part-time) – The Plater Trust

The Charles Plater trust are recruiting a part-time Administrator.
Location: Home working with occasional team days in London (Victoria)
Contract: Self-employed
Salary: Self-employed freelancer paid per hour at London Living wage of £13.85 p/h, non-negotiable
7-14 hours a week with flexible working options for six months (to August 2025)
Closing date: 13:00 hours GMT on Tuesday 4 February 2025
Interviews: 10 February on Zoom
Start date: 17 February 2025 (negotiable)
Probation period: 1 month
The Charles Plater Trust (plater.org.uk) is an independent charitable organisation that makes grants to a wide range of religious and non-religious organisations, people, and groups, supporting leadership, social action, and applied research projects across England and Wales. We support our partners to deliver social justice through education in its broadest sense. In the last three years, our engagement within the sector has grown exponentially and we now need to recruit a part-time temporary administrator to help with our mission.
We are a small but respected Trust with just one part-time employee, but we work with a highly committed partnership of exceptional charities to deliver positive change in the lives of thousands of vulnerable people each year.
The CPT’s Administrator will be responsible for a range of organisational and administrative duties that support all the Trust’s varied programmes of work and its operations. The Trust Manager will provide direct line management. Due to the varied nature of this role, the postholder will work with trustees, applicants and partner charities directly. For example:
To apply for this role, you will need to send an email to plater@cbcew.org.uk before 1pm on Tuesday 4th February 2025 with your CV and cover letter attached.
If you’d like to have an informal conversation about the position before you apply, please email plater@cbcew.org.uk to arrange a convenient time for a call.
We value and promote Equity, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EEDI).
Your cover letter should answer the questions and include the information requested below:
Please include the following information in your covering letter (or CV):
We will contact you on Thursday 6th February if you are being invited to a preliminary interview, which will take place on Zoom on Mon 10 February. The interview will last up to 45 minutes.
We regret that we cannot accept late applications or provide feedback to all applicants. Feedback will be supplied on request only to candidates who have been invited to attend an interview.