Holy Land A Moment of Unity & Prayer for Peace This event marks the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea (325 AD) and will bring together Christian leaders and communities for a profound moment of unity and prayer.  icon-home » Events » A Moment of Unity & Prayer for ...

Date: 20 May 2025

Location: Temple Church, London

This event marks the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea (325 AD) and will bring together Christian leaders and communities for a profound moment of unity and prayer for peace, during this time of brokenness and conflict.

His Beatitude Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa will lead the service in Jerusalem, with invitations extended to the other leaders in the Holy City. In London, Archbishop Hosam Naoum of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem will participate alongside Cardinal Vincent Nichols.

Following the service, we will host a private reception in a hall adjacent to Temple Church, where we will offer a short presentation on the current situation in the Holy Land and the vital work of Friends of the Holy Land.

Please reserve your ticket, free of charge, to join this special occasion.

Register here.