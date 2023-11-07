Evangelisation A Celebration of Christianity and Football On Sunday 3rd December the Football Association are partnering with several faith organisations to run an event looking at, and celebrating, the connection of Christianity and football.  icon-home » Events » A Celebration of Christianity and F...

Where: Wembley Stadium, London

When: 14:00-18:00 Sunday 3 December

Book: Eventbrite Booking

Limited Tickets [invite-only event] – No under 18s

Closing Date: 16 November

Sunday 3 December will see broadcaster Adrian Chiles hosting an amazing event at the home of English football featuring an afternoon of football talks and panels, guest appearances and the celebration of the Christian faith and its historical links to football.

Football brings people from all backgrounds together and many of us practice our faiths and interact with football as part of our daily lives. Faith and football are intrinsic. The FA is committed to working closely with faith communities across the country to promote participation and engagement in our game and making football for all.

To register your interest and request a ticket please do so through this event. The deadline for accessing tickets is 16 November.