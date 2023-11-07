Evangelisation

A Celebration of Christianity and Football

Tuesday, November 7th, 2023 @ 4:39 pm

On Sunday 3rd December the Football Association are partnering with several faith organisations to run an event looking at, and celebrating, the connection of Christianity and football.

icon-home » Events » A Celebration of Christianity and F...

Where: Wembley Stadium, London
When: 14:00-18:00 Sunday 3 December
Book: Eventbrite Booking
Limited Tickets [invite-only event] – No under 18s
Closing Date: 16 November

Sunday 3 December will see broadcaster Adrian Chiles hosting an amazing event at the home of English football featuring an afternoon of football talks and panels, guest appearances and the celebration of the Christian faith and its historical links to football.

Football brings people from all backgrounds together and many of us practice our faiths and interact with football as part of our daily lives. Faith and football are intrinsic. The FA is committed to working closely with faith communities across the country to promote participation and engagement in our game and making football for all.

To register your interest and request a ticket please do so through this event. The deadline for accessing tickets is 16 November.

Christians in health and social care: ethics and practice

A day of reflection and professional development organised by St Mary’s University and the Christian Medical Fellowship.

Ukraine Response

Join together in solidarity to pray for peace in Ukraine.

Engage the Disengaged: Accompanying ‘Non-Religious’ Persons

Online seminar helping Catholics fulfil their mission to bring all to Christ.

Catholic Social Teaching: An Introduction

Caritas Social Action Network offers introduction course into Catholic Social Teaching

Cost of Living Crisis

Statements, briefings and links relating to the cost-of-living crisis.

The God Who Speaks

In 2020 we will be celebrating, living and sharing God‘s Word.